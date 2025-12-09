Turkish Airlines, which announced its passenger and cargo traffic results for November 2025, carried a total of 7.4 million passengers in this month, increasing its passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometres by 10.3% compared to 2024.

According to November 2025 Traffic Results;

The number of carried passengers recorded as 7.4 million. International load factor was 84.3% while domestic load factor was 86.8%.

Number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 18.9% from 2.4 million in 2024 to 2.9 million in this period.

Available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 10.3% to 22.3 billion during the period of November 2025 from 20.2 billion for the same period of 2024.

Cargo/Mail carried during the period of November 2025 increased by 14.8% from November 2024, totalling 190.7 thousand tonnes.

According to the January-November 2025 Traffic Results;

The total number of passengers increased by 8.4% to 85.3 million compared to the same period of 2024.

The number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 12.8% to 32.5 million from 28.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Total load factor was recorded 83.2%. International load factor was 82.9% while domestic load factor was 86.3%.

Available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 7.4% to 249.9 billion from 232.8 billion for the same period of 2024.

Cargo/Mail carried during this period increased by 7.6% to 2 million tonnes from 1.8 million tons in the same period of 2024.

By the end of November 2025, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 513.

Traffic results are consolidated and include Turkish Airlines main brand and AJet data.

