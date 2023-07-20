Tunisia - Revenues of the national carrier "Tunisair" increased by 24% during the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, according to the company's activity indicators for the 2nd quarter of 2023, published on the website of the Tunis Stock Exchange.

According to the same source, the number of passengers carried rose to 1,150,453 in the first half of 2023, compared with 939,860 in the same period of 2022.

Transport revenues (scheduled activity, charter activity and freight and mail activity) amounted to 658 million dinars (MD) during the first half of the current year, compared with 521 MD during the same period last year.

The company also reported that the second quarter of 2023 was characterised by the introduction into operation of two new A320 aircraft, which contributed to a 31% improvement in capacity in terms of available seat kilometres (ASK).

In response to this improvement in supply, demand in terms of Passenger Kilometres Carried has increased in the same proportions. As a result, the load factor has remained stable at 74% between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. Market share also remained unchanged at 30%.

The company also reported a change in its costs during the second quarter of 2023. Fuel costs fell by 17% as a result of the price effect (average decline of 30.9% in the price per barrel). On the other hand, expenditure on airport charges and commercial assistance rose by 22% and 16% respectively.

Tunisair also reported an increase in expenses relating to aircraft rental and insurance following the acquisition of two aircraft and an increase in the settlement of financial charges following the restructuring of its debt (clearance of unpaid debts) and as a result of the rise in interest rates.

A fleet of 29 aircraft entered service during the first half of 2023, an increase of two aircraft compared with the same period in 2022. 18 aircraft are owned by Tunisair and the others are operated under leasing agreements.

The company has a workforce of 3155 employees in the first half of 2023 compared with 3215 in the same period of 2022, with personnel costs estimated at 96.379 MD.

