OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) has been ranked among the top 10 busiest airports in the Middle East and Africa for 2024, according to data from OAG’s Global Airline Schedules.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) announced that ORTIA facilitated over 12 million scheduled seats this year, underscoring its role as a crucial hub for air travel, trade, and connectivity in the region.

As one of South Africa’s key international gateways, ORTIA demonstrated significant growth and operational capacity, handling over 17.8 million passengers and more than 204,000 aircraft movements in the fiscal year from April 2023 to March 2024.

These figures highlight ORTIA’s role as Africa’s busiest airport, facilitating global connections and contributing to economic activity through its extensive network.

Acsa has stated its focus on maintaining high infrastructure and operational standards to support continued growth.

The top 10 busiest airports comprise:

1. Dubai International – 60,236,220 seats

2. Doha (QA) – 32,455,882 seats

3. Jeddah – 29,715,122 seats

4. Riyadh King Khalid Intl – 23,298,983 seats

5. Cairo International – 18,712,227 seats

6. Zayed International – 17,125,037 seats

7. OR Tambo International – 12,272,780 seats

8. Addis Ababa – 12,099,516 seats

9. Kuwait – 10,931,111 seats

10. Sharjah – 9,128,412 seats

