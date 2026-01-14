Cape Town International Airport has set a new benchmark, handling 11.1 million two-way passengers in 2025, the highest in its history. December alone saw 364 000 international passengers (up 10% year-on-year) and 754 000 domestic passengers (up 7%).

Air cargo volumes also soared, growing 42% over the first 10 months of the year, underscoring CPT’s importance to regional logistics.

A total of 3.3 million international passengers passed through CPT in 2025, a 7% increase from 2024. December recorded 1.12 million total passengers, breaking festive-season records for both the city and province.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said: “These figures show Cape Town is on track to double tourism by 2035. Every visitor stimulates growth, strengthens competitiveness, and creates jobs across communities in the province.”

Routes coming in 2026

Cape Town Air Access is boosting connectivity with LATAM Airlines’ new direct service from São Paulo to Cape Town starting July 2026, alongside Air Tanzania’s Triangular route linking Dar es Salaam – Victoria Falls – Cape Town.

Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines will also increase frequencies.

Provincial Minister Dr Ivan Meyer said: “Tourism growth drives jobs and opportunities across the province.” Alderman James Vos added: “Direct flights are a powerful driver of the tourism economy, supporting local businesses and employment.”

Stander concluded: “This achievement is thanks to Cape Town Air Access partners, Airports Company South Africa, South African Tourism, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism, and private-sector partners such as the V&A Waterfront and DHL.”

