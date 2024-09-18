The KZN E-hailing Council is striking over key issues affecting drivers and vehicle owners, such as high commission fees reducing earnings by up to 50%, unverified app users compromising safety, unfair promotional pricing, and vehicle age restrictions.

They are demanding lower commission rates, mandatory ID and face recognition for users, transparency in promotions, and the removal of vehicle age limits until fully paid off. Additionally, they are calling for the elimination of the unsafe Uber radar trip option.

The strike, affecting Uber, Bolt, and inDriver, aims to improve driver conditions and safety in the KwaZulu-Natal region.

Acsa said in a statement: "We would like to assure all travellers that contingency plans have been put in place to mitigate any disruptions to airport operations" during the KZN E-hailing Council’s planned four to five-day strike. To ensure a smooth travel experience, passengers are urged to allow for extra travel time and use online check-in before departure."

Despite the upcoming strike, other transport options such as airport-accredited metered taxi operators, airport shuttles, car rentals and public transport services will still be available.

The transportation services at the airport can be located as follows:

• Airport accredited metered taxi operators are located outside the terminal building at the Pick-up zone.

• Public transport and airport shuttles are located at the Coach staging area near long-stay parking.

• Car rentals are located outside the terminal building near the Multi Storey Parkade.

For details on authorised Airport Accredited Metered Taxi operators at King Shaka International Airport, visit www.airports.co.za or the Acsa Mobile App. Passenger Information Agents at the airport's information desk can also assist. Check Acsa's social media for updates.