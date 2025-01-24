Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has achieved a record-breaking 3 million two-way international passengers in 2024, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. This milestone is part of a consistent growth trend, with international passenger numbers up for 24 months in a row.

According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), the airport handled a total of 10.4 million two-way passengers in 2024, a 7% increase compared to 2023. Domestic traffic grew by 6%, while air cargo volumes saw a notable 27% growth in the first 10 months of 2024.

For December 2024, 1 million two-way passengers were recorded at Cape Town International, reflecting a 3% year-on-year increase, and demonstrating strong seasonal travel demand.

Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO and official spokesperson of Cape Town Air Access said: "We are excited to see this remarkable growth in passengers at Cape Town International Airport, which will stimulate our economy and enhance our region’s competitiveness.

"These figures are a testament to the strength of our partnerships and the attractiveness of the Western Cape as a global destination for both business and leisure travel. We are committed to expanding connectivity to our destination – helping bring the world to Cape Town and the Western Cape."

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth Alderman James Vos, added: "The Western Cape’s robust aviation sector plays a critical role in driving economic development.

"The sustained growth at Cape Town International Airport demonstrates the resilience of our economy and the value of collaboration between government and industry stakeholders. Together, we’ve ensured that our region remains competitive on the global stage."

Boosting connectivity in 2025

Looking ahead, the airport is set to maintain these excellent results in 2025 with several developments set to further boost passenger numbers. Earlier this month flagship Dutch airline KLM increased its frequency from 7 to 10 flights per week between Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) and Cape Town until March 2025.

Additionally, Air France will extend its operational season between Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Cape Town until the end of April 2025. British Airways will enhance its service by increasing its frequency to three daily flights between London Heathrow and Cape Town until the end of March 2025.

Norse Atlantic Airways, which launched its inaugural flight to Cape Town in 2024, will now operate flights between London Gatwick and Cape Town until the end of April 2025. Regional connectivity will also see a significant boost, with both Air Botswana and Airlink increasing capacity on flights between Gaborone and Cape Town starting 1 April 2025. Furthermore, Air Botswana will introduce new routes from Maun and Kasane to Cape Town.

‘‘This surge in connectivity directly supports our tourism sector, which remains a cornerstone of job creation and economic development across the province. The extended operating seasons and increased flight frequencies from key markets such as Europe, the UK, and Botswana will ensure even more opportunities for travellers to experience the diverse offerings of the Western Cape,’’ said Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism.

"‘These developments present an opportunity for sustained growth for our tourism economy, benefiting local businesses, communities, and the people of the Western Cape," adds Meyer.

‘‘This achievement would not have been possible without our Cape Town Air Access partners, Airports Company South Africa, South African Tourism, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism, as well as our private sector partners, the V&A Waterfront, Investec and DHL. We thank them for their ongoing support,” concluded Stander.

