The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has initialled a Record of Discussions with the Republic of South Africa.

This Record of Discussions includes a protocol that has been initialled to amend certain provisions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement signed between both states. The Record also grants additional operating rights for the national carriers of both states, contributing to enhanced air connectivity and expanded bilateral cooperation.

This development underscores the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthen its bilateral air transport relations and broadening its global connectivity, thereby solidifying its leading global position in the aviation sector.

The protocol includes new amendments to the agreement, where an article related to aviation security has been added, with the aim of elevating standards and coordination between both parties. The Code Share article has also been updated in line with the latest international standards and best practices in the air transport sector, which contributes to enhancing cooperation between the national carriers of both states and provides diverse options for travellers.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said, “The UAE is keen on strengthening its relations with international partners, and we look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation with the Republic of South Africa in a way that serves mutual interests and supports the sustainable growth of the sector.

"We affirm that the continued development of the UAE’s air transport system is a steadfast commitment and a top priority for the GCAA, pursued in collaboration with partners both locally and internationally, to achieve the strategic objectives of reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global aviation hub.”

These amendments are part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa, and to elevate the level of cooperation in the civil aviation sector in a manner that benefits both parties and supports air traffic between the two nations.