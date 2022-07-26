ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the meeting of the Executive Council on Tuesday morning, in the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed several topics on its agenda related to developing government work and following up on the progress of work in various development projects in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council reviewed a report on the progress of expansion work on Sharjah International Airport (SIA), which included the completed initial stages of the project, such as several facilities related to fuel-filling, recycling and treatment, in addition to modern areas and equipment.

The report also included the phases being implemented in cooperation with many strategic partners and the future phases. This will consist of new buildings, an integrated road network and parking lots, in addition to service and operational structures, to contribute significantly to the growth of passenger traffic at the airport.

The council commended the efforts of the Sharjah International Airport Authority for working on its expansion and development and providing the best and fastest services for passengers and airlines.

The council discussed a draft Decree-Law on the organisation of the Municipal Affairs Department in the emirate. After the members expressed their observations on the project, the council directed the completion of the legislative session to issue the Decree-Law.