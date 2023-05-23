Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Accenture for a digital transformation program to make the guest experience seamless and highly personalized while improving operational efficiency.

Through this agreement, Saudia will use artificial intelligence technologies to significantly enhance its digital infrastructure and build more than 260 new digital and electronic services in two years. Saudia’s guests will be able to enjoy more personalized services and a smooth travel experience possible across the entire travel cycle, from ticket search and booking to check-in, and from in-flight services to post-sale support.

All the digital systems developed by Accenture will be designed specifically for Saudia, increasing operational efficiency and reducing operational costs, thanks to a new enterprise-wide cloud-based data foundation.

This agreement will include several tracks to enhance Saudia’s guest value and help deliver the company’s strategic objectives. Specific initiatives will include a digital experience studio, digital infrastructure decoupling that accelerates and de-risks digital transformation processes, modernization of technical systems, creation of a cloud data lake, and development of a smart guest care centre.

"Saudia is looking to reimagine how our guests can choose, buy and enjoy leisure, business, and religious experiences,” said Dr. Khaled Alhazmi, Vice President of Operations and IT Support, Saudia. “With Accenture’s support, we will create seamless and curated journeys with hyper-relevant experiences across digital and human-driven interactions. Guests will be able to modify flights, purchase transit eVisas, and enjoy new self-service features across all digital channels.”

"Through this strategic collaboration, our primary aim is to enable Saudia to tap into the combined power of digital, cloud, and data, laying a strong foundation for continued innovation," said Gerardo Canta, senior managing director at Accenture. "We are honoured to be working with Saudia to achieve its vision of creating a seamless, exceptional travel experience for its customers.”

