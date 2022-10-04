Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has celebrated 70 years of flying to Bahrain.

Saudia launched services to Bahrain International Airport in 1952, and today operates an average of three flights a day to the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Riyadh.

Commemorating the platinum anniversary, Saudia operated special flights from Bahrain to the Kingdom where guests were invited to celebrate at the airport terminal and onboard; and were presented with commemorative souvenirs. The event was attended by the Chief Commercial Officer of Bahrain Airport Company, Ayman Zainal and Saudia Gulf, Yemen, and Iran Operations Manager, Bander Alfowzan.

Ayman Alkahtani, Saudia Manager of Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Iran, said: “Bahrain continues to be a success story for Saudia. Feedback from our Bahraini guests tell us they value our first-rate onboard service and seamless flight connections to Saudi Arabia and beyond."

He added: “Saudia is always keen to offering exceptional sale promotions to and from Bahrain during the Saudi Seasons, for the opportunity to enjoy the various events and activities.”

“It has been our privilege to have continuously operated flights between our two kingdoms for the past seven decades. We remain committed to providing travelers from Bahrain even more convenience and choice when traveling to Saudi Arabia.”

To mark the milestone, Saudia is offering special fares starting from BD70 to guests who book flights from Bahrain to Jeddah or Riyadh before October 14 for travel before March 31, 2023. In 2022, Saudia has carried more than 45,000 guests from Bahrain onboard nearly 700 flights. The Bahrain-Saudi Arabia routes are served by a fleet of modern Airbus A320 and A321aircraft.

