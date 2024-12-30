Red Sea Global (RSG) has launched the first direct flight from Dammam's King Fahd International Airport to Red Sea International Airport (RSI), marking the first flight from the Eastern Province to The Red Sea destination.

Flights will operate twice a week, every Thursday and Saturday, serving both The Red Sea destination and surrounding areas.

This new route, alongside existing flights from Riyadh and Jeddah, enhances connectivity between The Red Sea destination and the broader Kingdom.

Strategically positioned, RSI lies within a three-hour flight for 250 million people and an eight-hour flight for 85% of the world’s population.

Since September 2023, The Red Sea destination has been welcoming guests to five of its world-class resorts, with regular schedule of domestic flights operated by Saudia have been servicing RSI.

In 2024, RSI marked another milestone by receiving its first international flight from Dubai International Airport, operated by flydubai. These developments underscore RSI’s role as a vital gateway, seamlessly connecting travelers to one of Saudi Arabia's most breathtaking destinations.

Once fully operational, RSI will run entirely on renewable energy, sourced from the destination's expansive solar farms, featuring 760,500 photovoltaic (PV) panels and one of the world's largest off-grid Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Currently, all airside operations, including critical infrastructure such as Airfield Ground Lighting, the Instrument Landing System, the meteorological building, and various mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, are already powered exclusively by renewable energy. This achievement reflects RSI's commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship.

Upon project completion in 2030, The Red Sea destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential units across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also feature luxury marinas, golf courses, a diverse range of dining options, and entertainment facilities.

