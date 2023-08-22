Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its monthly classification index for air transport service providers based on the number of complaints filed by travelers to GACA during July 2023.



According to GACA, 1,873 complaints were filed by travelers on air carriers last July.

SAUDIA Airlines had the fewest complaints among airlines, 13 per 100,000 travelers, and a complaint resolution rate of 97%.

Flynas came second, with 29 complaints per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 98%.

Flyadeal came third, with 167 complaints per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 96%.

The most common types of complaints in July were about flights, tickets, and luggage services.



GACA elaborated that the index classification of airport service providers last July showed that Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport had the fewest complaints, at a rate of 1% per 100,000 travelers, according to the index for international airports with more than six million passengers annually. This corresponded to seven complaints, and a complaint resolution rate of 100%.



As for international airports with less than 6 million passengers annually, Hail International Airport had the fewest complaints, at a rate of 1% per 100,000 travelers, that is one complaint, and a resolution rate of 100%.



As for the index for domestic airports, Bisha Domestic Airport had the fewest complaints, at a rate of 3% per 100,000 passengers, or one complaint, and a resolution rate of 100%.



GACA reiterated that the monthly classification report aims to provide passengers with information about the performance of air transport service providers and airports in resolving their customers' complaints. Such information enables passengers to make informed choices, promotes transparency, shows GACA's credibility and keenness to resolve travelers' complaints, and stimulates fair competition among air transport service providers and airports to develop and improve services.



GACA noted that it provides multiple round the clock communication channels to ensure interaction with travelers and airport visitors through the following communication channels: Unified Call Center (8001168888), WhatsApp service at 0115253333, email: gaca-info@gaca.gov.sa, social media accounts, and GACA's website. Through these channels, the authority receives complaints regarding boarding pass issuance, employee behavior and service for persons with disabilities and limited mobility, among others.



Furthermore, in support of its partners, the airports, GACA has prepared a booklet containing guidelines on how to deal with traveler complaints at airports, which has been circulated to airport operators. It sets out the rules and service agreements that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries, and trains, in regularly held workshops, employees of national airlines and ground service companies that deal directly with the travelers how to adhere to the passenger protection regulations.