RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia will participate in the Farnborough International Airshow from July 22-26, led by President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.



The event will serve as a key platform for GACA to present updates on the Saudi Aviation Strategy, strengthen bilateral relations, and promote regulatory reforms aimed at fostering growth and innovation in Saudi Arabia's aviation sector.



During the airshow, GACA will take part in the inaugural UK-Saudi Aviation High-Level Roundtable on July 24, hosted in partnership with the Saudi British Joint Business Council.



This roundtable will feature presentations from GACA, the UK Department of Transport, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Ministry of Investment, and the Saudi airport sector, showcasing aviation and investment opportunities to the British aviation industry.



Al-Duailej expressed enthusiasm about sharing Saudi Arabia’s aviation opportunities and vision with the global industry, highlighting the potential for significant commercial opportunities through collaboration with the UK's aviation expertise.



The Saudi aviation sector is experiencing notable growth, with 2024 expected to be a record-breaking year.



Between January and June, passenger numbers rose 17% to 62 million, and flights increased 12% to 446,000, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.



GACA has introduced key economic policy reforms, a general aviation roadmap, and new Advanced Air Mobility regulations to drive sector innovation.



The Farnborough International Airshow 2024 is anticipated to attract around 75,000 visitors from 102 countries, including 250 delegations from civil, military, and space sectors.

