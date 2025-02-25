Jeddah: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has announced the launch of an aviation industries cluster at the Modon Oasis in Jeddah, covering an area of 1.2 million square meters.



This initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), aimed at localizing advanced technologies and enhancing supply chains in the aviation sector.



The aviation cluster in Jeddah aims to create an attractive investment environment for localizing the aviation industry near King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Jeddah Islamic Port. The cluster will feature well-prepared factories with diverse spaces to support the aviation industry as a key advanced technology sector.