Saudi Airlines Catering Company changed its identity and logo as part of its growth plans to cope with the economic changes and competitive environment across the Kingdom and worldwide.

The rebranding also comes within the framework of the company’s strategy to seize key investment opportunities and boost the economic transformation plan in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, Saudi Airlines Catering will focus on efficient, profitable, and diversified sectors to raise the level of services in order to meet the interests and aspirations of its partners and clients.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the Tadawul-listed firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 120.90 million, higher by 53.43% than SAR 78.80 million during the same period a year earlier.

Revenues increased by 26.06% to SAR 1.01 billion in H1-23 from SAR 808.10 million in H1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.47 from SAR 0.96.

