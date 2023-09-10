SalamAir, Oman’s first low-cost airline, has announced the permanent operation of the Beirut flight, starting from September 30 as a year-round route.

In addition to this, SalamAir will operate additional flights during the New Year Holiday.

Capt. Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: "This update is in response to the overwhelming public demand and significant success of bookings for the New Year holidays, as well as the summer season that the seasonal destination has operated in since December 2022."

Capt Ahmed added: " This new connection marks an exciting milestone for both countries and opens endless trade, tourism, and cultural exchange possibilities. Recognising the growing interest and the remarkable seat factor on their flights, SalamAir has made the decision to include Beirut as one of its year-round destinations.

"Starting September 30, SalamAir will operate weekly flights to Beirut every Saturday, offering passengers a convenient and affordable travel option between Oman and Lebanon. In addition to the weekly flight, SalamAir will operate additional flights during the New Year holiday."

The addition of year-round flights to Beirut caters to the demand of Lebanese expatriates and tourists.

The SalamAir network consists of 41 destinations: The domestic destinations of Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Duqm, and Masirah, and international destinations of Dubai, Fujairah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Baghdad, Shiraz, Tehran, Mashhad, Istanbul, Rize, Trabzon, Alexandria, Beirut, Almaty, Baku, Kuala Lumpur, Prague, Sarajevo, Bangkok, Phuket, Colombo, Chattogram, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Trivandrum.

SalamAir flies directly from Suhar to Salalah, Shiraz, Trabzon, and Salalah to Muscat, Suhar, Fujairah, Madinah, Bahrain, and Calicut (Kozhikode).

