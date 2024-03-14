Riyadh Air commemorated its first year, marked by significant agreements and groundbreaking partnerships, spanning across Saudi Arabia and globally, as it sets its sights on commencing operations in 2025.

Since its inception on March 12, 2023, Riyadh Air has signed several technology and engineering partnerships to unlock digital leadership in aviation sustainability, drive innovation and develop cutting-edge technologies to enhance its offerings, services, and operational models.

Major agreements were agreed with Lufthansa Systems, IBM Consulting, Swiss AS, CAE, Microsoft, Oracle, Sabre and Accenture respectively, enabling Riyadh Air to offer seamless travel experiences and build technical capabilities to ensure readiness for its first flight in 2025.

Also, Riyadh Air’s first year ended on a high by agreeing ground-breaking partnerships with Adobe and IBM.

Riyadh Air, which is set to fly to 100 countries by 2030, aims to become the world’s most forward-thinking carrier, embracing the best sustainability practices, elevating air travel and setting a new standard for reliability, comfort, and hospitality, a statement said.

CEO Tony Douglas said: “2023 was a monumental year for Riyadh Air and we’re immensely proud of the progress we’ve made in the last 12 months as we celebrate our first anniversary – but we’re only just getting started.

“This year is set to be an even bigger one for us and we can’t wait to reveal more as we continue to accelerate towards our maiden flight in 2025, as we become the most forward-thinking carrier in the skies.

“I would like to thank our partners, stakeholders and team for supporting us in our vision to disrupt the aviation industry and delivering an airline experience like no other.”

To mark the one-year anniversary, Riyadh Air is launching a ‘Riyadh Air Team’ social media content campaign featuring reflections and perspectives from members of the Riyadh Air team on the airline's journey so far. The content will be showcased across Riyadh Air's social media channels over the coming weeks.

Significant highlights in the first year:

Riyadh Air placed a significant aircraft order of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

It also signed a deal for 90 GEnx engines to power its Boeing 787 fleet along with being officially welcomed into the global aviation ecosystem with the unique ‘RX’ code.

The airline unveiled its stunning dual-livery designs in Paris and Dubai

In June, Riyadh Air unveiled to the world its first livery with a flight over its home city of Riyadh, ahead of its official public debut at the 54th Paris Airshow.

It signed major Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Saudia and Turkish Airlines, as well as a first-of-a-kind partnership with Lucid Motors

At the Dubai Airshow, Riyadh Air and Saudia announced a Strategic Cooperation MoU signifying a major milestone moment of collaborative strength in the KSA aviation ecosystem.

At the 15th International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation event (ICAN) the airline announced a significant deal with Turkish Airlines, its first major agreement outside Saudi Arabia, to provide a comprehensive range of benefits for guests travelling between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

At the Dubai Airshow, Riyadh Air and Lucid Motors agreed the first innovative partnership, aligned to a shared vision for the future of sustainable transportation and a commitment to exploring collaboration across marketing, commercial and operational streams.

Riyadh Air signed its first multi-year partnership with leading Spanish football club, Atlético de Madrid naming the airline as the main and official airline partner.

At the 56th Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) AGM and the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Tony Douglas, CEO, Riyadh Air, shared updates on its path to its first commercial flight and wider contribution to Vision 2030.

Riyadh Air made its debut at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, alongside 75 partners and stakeholders at the stunning STA pavilion.

