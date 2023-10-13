Jordan - Airport International Group announced that Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 841,006 passengers (PAX) during September 2023, registering a 20.8% increase against 2022 figures.

QAIA also recorded 6,760 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,109 tonnes of cargo, reflecting 20.4% and 9.9% growth, respectively, over the same period last year.

Regarding year-to-date figures, QAIA witnessed a 24.4% surge in PAX, with a total of 7,255,782 PAX passing through as opposed to 2022. Furthermore, QAIA recorded 60,170 ACM, indicating a 16.9% rise, and handled 48,457 tonnes of cargo, denoting a 5.5% upswing compared to 2022 numbers.

“Through steadfast collaboration with our industry partners and our team’s unwavering dedication, we are forging the path to recovering our traffic to pre-Covid levels, while crafting an exceptional airport experience that feels like home.

“As Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, QAIA serves as a vital link connecting the Levant to the global stage. With each new airline and destination added to our expanding networks, we are reinforcing our position as an airport devoted to meeting the diverse travel needs of every passenger who walks through our doors,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

