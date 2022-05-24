Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed 1,835,101 passengers (PAX) during the first four months of 2022 - marking a 204.8% surge and 32.7% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, said Airport International Group (AIG).

Moreover, QAIA recorded 18,962 aircraft movements (ACM) - representing a 126.6% increase and 22.5% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 18,853 tons of cargo - which was 31.4% higher and 40.3% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of April, QAIA received 504,899 PAX - showing a substantial 232.9% growth and 37.2% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 5,278 ACM, up 135.1% and down 21.4% - as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,122 tons of cargo - indicating a 27.3% increase and 43.0% decrease against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“We are pleased with the improved numbers recorded during April, which coincided with Ramadan and the nearing of Eid al Fitr - a time when people return home to celebrate with family - paired with the eased travel restrictions both locally and internationally, compared to previous months. Building on these results, we look forward to witnessing the continued resumption of the traffic within the upcoming months, driven by our steadily-expanding airline and destination networks and the approach of the summer break, Eid al Adha holiday and Hajj season,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management.

