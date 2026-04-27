Qatar Airways announced the resumption of flight operations between Doha and key destinations across the Middle East, reinstating daily services to the UAE and Syria.

Starting April 23, 2026, Qatar Airways resumed daily flights to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ), with a daily service to Damascus (DAM) commencing in May 1, 2026.

These resumptions were part of a phased restoration of Qatar Airways' global network, building on the airline's mid-April announcement confirming the expansion of its flight schedule from 16 June 2026 to more than 150 destinations across six continents. -TradeArabia News Service

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