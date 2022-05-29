Qatar Airways has tied up with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia to connect match ticket holders to Doha via Match Day Shuttle flights for 24-hour experiences, during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament period.

Football fans based in Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia or UAE, will soon be able to book their Match Day Shuttle flights. This service is designed with the purpose of connecting fans seamlessly to Qatar so they can attend their respective matches, capture the sights and sounds of the host country, before departing Doha on the same day.

Match Day Shuttle tickets will kick-off at extremely competitive prices along with rotating frequencies from Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. Qatar Airways will also be adding more Match Day Shuttle flights across the GCC in the future, as well as flying in football fans from around the world on its extensive global network, an airline statement said.

Passengers who book one of the Match Day Shuttle services will benefit from a smooth journey which includes dedicated on-ground transportation between the airport and stadium.

By choosing to book a Match Day Shuttle flight, fans will arrive in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required. Additionally, a no check-in baggage policy will simplify an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary for the passengers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “The landscape of this tournament gives us the opportunity to spread the business with various regional airlines. Our combined bandwidth with flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia will create travel flexibility that will bridge cultures and give fans the chance to explore multiple places in the Middle-East.”

Yasir Al Jamal, Director General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “Our digital Hayya (Fan ID) will enable a seamless fan journey for those visiting for the tournament, and with the amazing opportunity of attending more than one match in a day, we look forward to welcoming fans from across the region as they immerse themselves in the exciting football and enjoy our famous hospitality.”

In September 2021, Qatar Airways launched unique travel packages, inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. Fans can guarantee their match tickets to support their favourite team during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™ by visiting qatarairways.com/Fifa2022.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums which are designed to inspire the various symbols of Qatari and Arab culture. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators. These include: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium.

Fans interested in attending the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 should visit qatar2022.qa for the very latest tickets, accommodation and Hayya Card information.

