Qatar - Qatar Airways and IndiGo, India's largest airline, have announced the reactivation of their strategic cooperation following the lifting of the suspension on international scheduled flights by the Indian government.

As part of this expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, 2022, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9, 2022.

Qatar Airways is currently operating 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

IndiGo is currently operating 154 flights per week between Doha and eight cities in India and that includes Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Both Qatar Airways and IndiGo flights are optimally connected to Qatar Airways' hub, the award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha. This allows passengers to benefit from seamless and convenient connections to the airline's entire route network, including North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia/Australia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: "The reactivation of our strategic partnership with IndiGo is another milestone in the development of aviation between the State of Qatar and India. Together, both Qatar Airways and IndiGo will offer over 340 flights per week to 13 destinations in India.

“Never before has our partnership with IndiGo been stronger and the resumption of our strategic cooperation demonstrates the resilience, agility and commitment both partners have shown in overcoming the challenges of the pandemic."

Ronojoy Dutta, Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo added: “We are excited to reactivate our code-share agreement with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s fastest growing airlines. We are confident this strong partnership will not only expand opportunities for the customers, but also boost trade and tourism in both the countries.

“With the easing of restrictions, we believe that this will create economic growth through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity. We look forward to serving customers on our lean, clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience.”

In addition to faster and more convenient connections to and from India, members of Qatar Airways' loyalty programme Privilege Club will benefit from the strategic cooperation as members will soon be able to earn Avios on all code-share flights operated by IndiGo. Likewise, Qatar Airways’ generous baggage rules, which are especially important for international travellers apply on all code-share flights.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline is operating over 1500 daily flights and connecting 73 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goIndiGo.in. You can also connect with IndiGo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

