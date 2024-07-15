Doha: Qatar Airways Cargo has maintained its position as the world’s leading airfreight carrier in 2023/24, bringing great enhancements to its services and sharply accelerating its digital transformation by retiring its last Boeing 747 aircraft and transitioning to an all Boeing 777F fleet.

Throughout the 2023/24 fiscal year the national carrier of Qatar has maintained a strong position in relation to its fleet number and worth.

With more than 236 aircraft worth over QR239bn ($63.1bn) still on order (including options and Letters of Intent), the airline’s fleet and network continues to grow, and position the Group well for further future expansion noted Qatar Airways Group annual report for the financial year 2023/24.

Qatar Airways is renowned for its modern fuel-efficient fleet which enables the airline to fulfil its commitment to connecting people globally. The Qatar Airways Group’s strategic investment in the world’s most technologically-advanced aircraft has helped the airline to maintain agility when responding to opportunities and challenges during the 2023/24 financial year.

With capacity requirements meticulously planned, the airline continued to meet increased passenger and cargo demand with adaptability and flexibility, adapting its network to serve passenger demand and increase the sustainability of operations.

The report stated that in the last financial year, the Group expanded its fleet by acquiring more than 25 additional aircraft – this included nine Boeing 737 MAX-8, five Airbus A350-1000, seven Boeing 787-9, three Boeing 777-300ER and one Boeing 777-F.

This expansion brings the total fleet size, as of 31 March 2024, to 284 aircraft of which 230 are for passengers, 29 for Qatar Airways Cargo and 25 for Qatar Executive.

During the 2023/24 fiscal year, Qatar Airways announced a key upgrade to the fleet offering with the redesign of its premium Qsuite Business Class, which redefined industry norms when it was first launched in 2017.

In addition to the Qsuite redesign, Qatar Airways Group also revealed plans for a unique and newly designed First Class cabin on some of its fleet, combining the experience of flying commercial and executive jets for the first time in the airline’s history.

Qatar Airways Group continued to grow its network and show great adaptability throughout the 2023/2024 financial year.

The national carrier of Qatar maintained high levels of trust, reliability and confidence with passengers through seamless connectivity to more than 170 destinations worldwide.

This included the resumption of operations to 14 destinations including Bahrain, Bahrain; Birmingham, UK; Beijing, Chengdu and Chongqing, China; Davao, Philippines; Tokyo Haneda and Osaka, Japan; Marrakesh, Morocco; Nice, France; Penang, Malaysia; Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE; and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The airline also launched several new routes, including Lyon and Toulouse, France; Al Ula, Neom and Tabuk, Saudi Arabia; Medan, Indonesia; and Trabzon, Turkey, providing increased travel choices and greater connectivity for its passengers.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

