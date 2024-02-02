Karachi-based low-cost carrier Fly Jinnah, a joint venture of Pakistani conglomerate Lakson Group and Middle Eastern budget airline Air Arabia, is expanding into the UAE market with the launch of its first international passenger service between Islamabad and Sharjah.

Starting February 17, the airline will operate two non-stop daily flights between the two cities, marking its first flight out of Pakistan since it started operations about a year ago, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Established in October 2022, the carrier has been operating services in Pakistan, transporting travellers to the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The airline also said it has just added two superjumbos to its fleet to support its expansion. The addition of two new Airbus A320s brings the company’s fleet to five aircraft.

The carrier is expected to boost the Pakistani economy and strengthen ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates, who represent the second-largest foreign community in the country after Indians.

The air transport sector, including airlines and its supply chain, are expected to contribute $2 billion to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Foreign visitors, with an estimated spending of $1.3 billion, brings the total contribution to $3.3 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) Seban.scaria@lseg.com