Oman Air will offer travellers in the sultanate four weekly flights from Muscat to Rome – their first-ever direct connection to the ‘Eternal City’, starting December 20, 2024 – one of the most important announcements of a new route in five years.

“Our new direct flights to Rome represent an exciting step in our transformation. Marking our second destination in Italy, this key route not only enhances our European offerings, but also marks the start of our strategy to maximise the utilisation of our narrow-body fleet,” said Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air.

“As one of the most visited cities in the world, Rome is a perfect addition to our network. We are thrilled to offer our guests seamless and convenient access to the destinations they want to go to, while continuing to set new standards for service and hospitality.”

Guests can fly with Oman Air from Muscat to Rome on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The outbound flight departs from Muscat at 1500 and arrives in Rome at 1930, while the return flight departs from Rome at 2030 and arrives in Muscat at 0545. –

