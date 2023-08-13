Oman Air Cargo has posted a 42% increase in cargo volumes in the first half (H1) primarily driven by capacity expansion as total cargo revenue surpassed OMR22.3 million ($58 million), reflecting the operational resilience.

Despite a dip in yield compared to the previous year, the results indicate healthy growth and the carrier’s focus on technology, efficiency and customer service are ensuring it retains its strong position in the market, an Oman Air release said.

Since its inception in 2009, Oman Air Cargo has maintained a remarkable upward trajectory. Having obtained the IATA CEIV Pharma and CEIV Fresh certifications in 2021, it continues to gain significant momentum through time- and temperature-controlled shipments.

First freighter

While in 2022 it added several new destinations and introduced its innovative ‘Cargo-in-Cabin’ service to Europe, the Far East and Indian Subcontinent, its 2023 strategy includes the launch of its first ever freighter to meet growing demand. Furthermore, its ongoing digitalisation drive continues to make the customer experience simpler and more efficient, with a new Revenue Management System and online booking channels currently in the works.

Leveraging Muscat’s strategic location connecting East and West, Oman Air Cargo’s state-of-the-art facilities ensure the seamless movement of cargo through its hub at Muscat International Airport. With bespoke solutions and the highest standards of safety and quality, it remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving air cargo sector, while solidifying Oman’s standing as a key regional logistics hub.

