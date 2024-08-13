Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, has firmly denied recent allegations concerning the handling of flight check-ins and ticketing procedures, particularly accusations of ticket racketeering at its Port Harcourt station.

In a statement issued by the airline’s GM of Marketing and Communications, Aniekan Essienette, Ibom Air categorically rejected these claims as baseless.

The statement emphasised that the airline’s staff operate with the highest level of integrity, fully committed to serving their customers.

“Our commitment to integrity is central to our operations, and we will continue to ensure that our ticketing process remains transparent. This situation provides an opportunity to educate our passengers and the public on important aviation rules.”

Flight Closures: “In line with international standards, our policy requires that check-ins close 45 minutes before departure for domestic flights. This is to ensure timely departures and minimise delays. We strongly recommend that passengers arrive on time for their flights to ensure a smooth and stress-free travel experience.”

Handling of Go-Show Passengers: “We strictly adhere to IATA’s guidelines in managing ‘Go-show’ passengers—those who arrive early without a pre-booked ticket. These passengers are informed if the flight is fully booked.”

“It is strictly the informed decision of passengers to be waitlisted as ‘Go-show’ passengers, and they are only accommodated if seats are available after all booked, early, and on-time passengers have been served.

Corruption Allegations: “Ibom Air operates under strict ethical standards, and our staff are prohibited from engaging in any form of racketeering or corruption. We ensure that our ticketing process is both transparent and secure, leaving no room for such practices. Any attempts to undermine these standards will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken,” the statement explained.

The statement also emphasised the airline’s appreciation for the trust placed in Ibom Air, affirming its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest service standards.

The airline assured passengers that it will continue to act in their best interests while upholding operational excellence within the industry.

