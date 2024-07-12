All is set for Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom-owned Airline to boost its fleet with an additional Airbus A220-300, a statement by the Airline management has revealed.

The airline’s acquisition of new aircraft, according to a press release, endorsed by the General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, is a strategic move to boost its capacity and meet growing demand for its product.

The release which was made available to our reporter in Uyo recalls that in October 2021, Ibom Air put in a firm order for 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, the first of which was delivered in November 2023.

However, with demand for the airline’s product outpacing the delivery schedule of the order, the airline decided to purchase the A220 from Carlyle Aviation, a world-renowned aircraft lessor and global player in the aviation industry.

It says the delivery event, which was held at Maastricht Airport in the Netherlands, was personally attended by the Shareholder of Ibom Air: His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, accompanied by other dignitaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah and Hon. Effiong Etim Johnson, Chief Whip, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, amongst others.

Also in attendance, according to the release, were: Ibom Air’s Executive team, led by the Accountable Manager and CEO, Mfon Udom; the Executive Director and COO, Mr. George Uriesi; and other Ibom Air Management team members.

“The addition of this aircraft will bring Ibom Air’s fleet of A220s to 11, after the delivery of the outstanding nine units.

“It is worth noting the continuing embrace of aircraft financing by Nigerian banks. This new purchase was financed by both Fidelity and Union Banks, with Fidelity as the majority partner. Ibom Air is delighted to have Nigerian financial institutions supporting its growth,” the release explained.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

