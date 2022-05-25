Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings said on Wednesday it was not seeing fewer bookings due to consumers' worries about inflation and recession amid the war in Ukraine.

"We have had concerns that consumers' worries might cloud booking numbers. However, bookings are getting better every day - yesterday, again, we had some 1,000 more compared to last year," Eurowings Chief Executive Jens Bischof said.

He added that the airline planned to offer more seats this summer than in 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis, but that it could not predict when it would return to profit as it still needed to see to what extent it could pass on oil price fluctuations to customers.

