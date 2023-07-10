KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said on Sunday that the new airport project (T2) is one of the national projects that aims to modernize the country's infrastructure to serve Kuwait Vision 2035.

This came in a statement during his visit to the new passenger terminal in Kuwait International Airport.

His Highness the Prime Minister was briefed with a visual presentation that included all information about the project and checked its facilities and timeline.

He expressed his pride and appreciation for the Kuwaiti youth energies participating in this project in cooperation with the company in charge.

He also affirmed the government's interest and keenness to harness all capabilities and facilitate all necessities to complete the project.

His Highness the Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Ahmad Al-Kandari, Minister of Public Works Amani Suliman Bougammaz, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Mohammad Al-Ostad and several senior officials.

