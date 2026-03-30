Kuwait Airways announced the resumption of its commercial flights to and from Lahore, Pakistan, via Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia, operating two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting April 1.

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti told KUNA that Kuwait Airways continues to expand travel options and provide flexible operational solutions by adding Lahore to its destinations alongside London, Cairo, and Istanbul.

He stressed that the airline adopts a flexible approach, aligned with operational developments, to enhance service readiness for passengers.

Al-Shatti stressed that the airline is implementing its operational plans efficiently to ensure smooth travel, noting that all necessary preparations have been made to receive booking requests and operate flights on selected routes.

He added that Kuwait Airways has also introduced a visa application service for Saudi Arabia for residents, provided they have prior bookings on Kuwait Airways flights.

The airline is offering limousine services for Royal and Business Class passengers to and from Khiran Mall, while Economy Class passengers can access the service at specified rates in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions.

Passengers will be received at Khiran Mall up to 24 hours before departure, with buses heading to the land border departing eight hours before flight time from Dammam Airport.

Travelers using private vehicles can complete their procedures at Khiran Mall or at the airline's sales office in Sabah Al-Salem before proceeding to Dammam Airport for baggage check-in three hours before departure.

The final check-in deadline is one hour before takeoff.

Al-Shatti affirmed that the airline is working continuously with relevant authorities inside and outside Kuwait to ensure optimal operational solutions, stressing that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain a top priority.

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