Saudi Arabia - King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first among airports with over 15 million annual passengers, achieving an 82 per cent compliance rate, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which issued its November report on the performance of domestic and international airports in Saudi Arabia.

Following closely behind King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, which achieved a compliance rate of 73 per cent, reported SPA.

Airports are assessed based on 11 operational performance standards, which align with the strategic objectives of improving services and ensuring a seamless traveller experience at the Kingdom's airports.

GACA categorises airports, for performance evaluation, based on annual passenger numbers to ensure a transparent evaluation.

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam tied for first place with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah in the category of international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually, with a 91 per cent compliance rate. The former outperformed the latter in terms of several standards.

In the 2 to 5 million annual passenger category, Abha International Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan demonstrated a 100 per cent compliance rate.However, Abha Airport outperformed King Abdullah Airport by reaching higher targets in the specified evaluation criteria.

In the category of fewer than 2 million passengers annually, Arar International Airport achieved a 100 per cent compliance rate, outperforming its competitors with regard to average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.

Gurayat Airport came first in the domestic airport category, with a 100 per cent compliance rate. It outperformed all competing airports in terms of average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.

GACA evaluates airport performance through operational performance standards focused on critical passenger touchpoints.

These include check-in, security, passport control, customs, baggage claim, and assistance to passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). These metrics ensure a seamless and efficient travel experience for all passengers and are aligned with international best practices.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).