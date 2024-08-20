AMMAN — The Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 952,177 passengers (PAX) in July 2024, marking a 7.5% decline as opposed to 2023. During the same month, QAIA registered 7,592 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,924 tonnes of cargo, down 6.8% and up 32.1%, respectively, against the previous year, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Since the start of the year, QAIA passenger figures dropped 5.1%, reaching 5,104,710 PAX compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, QAIA reported 43,154 ACM and 45,348 tonnes of cargo, indicating a 5.0% decrease and a significant 24.7% increase, respectively, against the same period last year, the statement said.

“The ongoing Gaza war continues to adversely impact airline operations and tourism flow, thus affecting our traffic numbers for the month of July. Nonetheless, our dedication to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction drives us forward.

Amidst these challenges, were main committed to diversifying our airline and destination networks by introducing top carriers and new direct routes to bolster inbound tourism and meet the varying needs of passengers, while shaping a travel experience that feels like home for everyone passing through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.