The Jeddah Airports has launched an awareness campaign, involving more than over 50 government and operational agencies to streamline the departure of Hajj pilgrims leaving through King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The initiative, ‘Journey 45’, aims to educate departing pilgrims through various media channels by broadcasting educational content covering key information including luggage shipping, Zamzam transport procedures, travel formalities, and a list of prohibited items.

Additionally, the campaign will highlight services available within the airport lounges.

Taking into account the diversity of pilgrims, and with the aim of reaching a wide audience, messages will be translated into five different languages – Arabic, English, Chinese, French, and Urdu.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).