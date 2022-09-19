Leading Kuwait-based low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has announced the launch of two new routes to India - covering the cities of Thiruvananthapuram (formerly known as Trivandrum) and Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore) in the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka respectively.

The Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram route will be served on Tuesdays and Sundays, with return flights from Thiruvananthapuram leaving in the early morning of the next days, said the statement from Jazeera.

The Kuwait-Bengaluru route will be served on Thursdays and Sundays, with return flights from Bengaluru leaving in the early morning of the next day, it added.

On the new flights, Jazeera Chief Executive Officer Rohit Ramachandran, said: "We are pleased to be extending our reach into India by the addition of these two new services, catering to the high demand from the expat and business communities in Kuwait and from other connecting GCC countries for flights."

