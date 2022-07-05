Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline operating in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, announced its continued expansion into the Middle East, adding two new routes to its network - the touristic cities of Abha and Hail in Saudi Arabia. These routes will be served with three flights a week.

Announcing these new additions, Jazeera said flights to Abha will commence on July 17, while flights to Hail will start on July 21.

Offering travellers a direct gateway to discover the hidden treasures of the Kingdom, the city of Abha is the culturally rich capital of the Aseer region in the southern end of the Red Sea coast and a great base for exploring this mountainous part of Arabia.

The city of Hail on the other hand is nestled between Mount Shammer to the north and Mount Salma to the south and was once the capital of all the Arabian Desert where tourists today can enjoy a holiday through history and sand skiing.

Abha has a wealth of delights to discover, from the mud-walled Shada Palace to Abha Dam Lake and the Abha Palace Theme Park. Its vibrant traditional markets offer enjoyable shopping experience while visitors can enjoy roaming the historic neighborhoods like Al Nasb and Al Basta.

Abha is the place to be immersed in the unique culture of the Aseer region, exploring the Jabal Thera (Green Mountain), one of Saudi’s more curious landmarks as well as Al Muftaha Village, Abha’s bohemian arts quarter built around a mosque covered in calligraphy.

Hail is the capital of the north-central region of Saudi Arabia bearing the same name and a popular stop during the pilgrimage to Makkah. The city of Hail is also known for hosting international events, including a Desert Festival celebrating the area’s culture and the Hail International Rally, where rally cars, quads and motorcycles race through the Nafud Desert and through Hail, Baqaa, Al Ghazalah and the village of Umm Al Qulban.

Hail is also a destination for dose of history, culture and adventure, including the Jubbah Rock Carvings which boast rock inscriptions dating back at least 7,000 to 9,000 years.

Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran said: "We are very excited to be expanding our footprint in Saudi to offer our customers more routes to the kingdom, providing access to new tourism sites and commercial centers as we now offer over 80 flights a week into KSA."

Unveiling the Abha schedule, the Kuwaiti carrier said Flight No J9-237 will take off from Kuwait at 8.05am on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and land at Abha airport at 10.15am and on return J9-238 will leave Abha at 11.15am and arrive in Kuwait at 1:15pm.

On Hail, Jazeera said Flight No J9-21 will take off from Kuwait at 12.20pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and land in Hail at 1.30pm, while on return J9-22 will depart Hail a 2.30pm and arrive in Kuwait at 3.40pm.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).