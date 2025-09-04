Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced the relaunch of direct flights to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates starting October 2.

Including Dubai, the airline will now fly to three destinations in the UAE reinforcing its growing regional network and commitment to providing travelers with more affordable and convenient travel options across the Gulf.

Open for booking today, one-way fares to Al Ain start at KD9 and to Abu Dhabi from KD14.

Commenting on the launch, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“We are pleased to restart our services to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain – two cities that are important to both leisure and business travelers. These routes, alongside our existing three daily flights to Dubai, reflect our ongoing efforts to expand connectivity across the region and offer passengers greater flexibility and choice when flying with Jazeera Airways. With strong demand from Kuwaiti nationals, expatriates, and UAE residents, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board to experience our efficient and affordable service.”

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, continues to attract travellers for its dynamic business landscape and growing portfolio of cultural attractions. Al Ain, known as the "Garden City" for its greenery and heritage sites, is a popular destination for both tourists and family visits.

Elena Sorlini, MD & CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We look forward to welcoming Jazeera Airways back to both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain this October. This expansion offers travelers more affordable and convenient connections between the UAE and Kuwait, supporting the growing demand for regional mobility. It also reflects the strength of our partnership with Jazeera Airways and our shared commitment to enhancing air connectivity across the Gulf.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

