JAZAN - Jazan Region Emir Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz inspected the new Jazan International Airport project to review progress and assess the latest developments on site.

During the visit, the emir was briefed on the project’s implementation phases, with overall completion reaching 92%.

The airport has been designed to handle up to 5.4 million passengers annually and will feature modern facilities and services built to the highest international standards, aimed at enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Prince Mohammed also received a detailed briefing from Ali Masrahi, chief executive officer of the Second Airports Cluster Company, on the project’s components.

The airport spans approximately 48 million square meters and includes a main passenger terminal covering 57,000 square meters.

The facility will feature 12 boarding gates, 10 aircraft bridges, 32 check-in counters, eight self-service kiosks, 2,000 parking spaces, four waiting lounges, and four baggage belts equipped with a smart handling system capable of processing up to 2,400 bags per hour.

