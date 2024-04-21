Bahrain's national carrrier Gulf Air has announced that it has sealed a strategic partnership with BAS Aircraft Engineering Training Centre (BAETC) under which the airline will provide essential maintenance training to BAETC students for getting European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 66 licence.

BAS Aircraft Engineering Training Centre is an internationally recognised and technologically advanced provider of formal aircraft engineering maintenance training.

It is the second training organisation outside the European Union and the first in the Middle East and Asia to have received Europe Aviation Safety Agency Approval for its training centre to deliver a wide range of EASA-approved courses, in addition to specialised courses.

BAETC is also recognized by the Education and Training Quality Authority.

Under the agreement, Gulf Air will provide BAETC students with essential maintenance experience across several batches.

The students will gain the necessary expertise by participating in maintenance activities carried out by the Gulf Air Technical Division, which will include Line Maintenance, Base Maintenance, and Workshop Maintenance to complete their EASA Part 66 Modules.

Gulf Air said the agreement is aimed at bolstering the competency and skill sets of Bahraini talents, particularly focusing on the development and empowerment of future aircraft engineers within a rapidly growing aircraft engineering and maintenance industry world-wide.

On the occasion, a delegation from Gulf Air’s Technical Affairs Division and the BAS management team conducted an orientation visit to the Center. This induction program signifies the beginning of the project, which is anticipated to last for the next two years.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hana Abdulwahed, Chief Human Capital Officer at BAS, said: "We are pleased to be joining forces with Gulf Air to extend our expertise to their employees through internationally accredited and reputable training courses from BAETC."

"This agreement builds on our longstanding partnership with Gulf Air to provide high-quality training services approved by European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). BAETC continues to assist in forging the next generation of aviation specialists through a wide range of programs designed to establish leading professionals in the field," he stated.

Mazin Saleh, Chief Technical Officer at Gulf Air, expressed delight at working alongside BAETC to equip their students with the skills they need to navigate the industry and prepare them for their EASA Part 66 Licence.

"Our partnership agreement with BAETC will serve to strengthen our well-established business ties with BAS, as we continue to invest in the training of future Bahraini aviation engineering and maintenance professionals," he added.

