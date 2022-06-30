Bahrain - The 78th Annual General Meeting of International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appointed Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi as a key member of the 2023 Nominating Committee.

The Nominating Committee is appointed to make recommendations to the Annual General Meeting for appointments of members to the Board of Governors. This role is a further achievement for Gulf Air due to its importance in shaping the association’s Board of Governors, said an airline statement.

The AGM held in Doha, Qatar (June 19 - 21) saw member airlines from all over the world attending and networking under one roof. The event included the election of the AGM president, speeches by various keynote speakers from the aviation industry, annual report of the air transport industry, and report of the Board of Governors. The meeting also included Diversity and Inclusion Awards, as well as speeches and workshops about economic outlook and climate change.

In addition, the event also included election of members to the Board of Governors and confirmation of appointments to the 2023 Nominating Committee.

Commenting on Gulf Air’s recent achievement, Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce and Chairman to the Board of Directors at Gulf Air, said: “Congratulations to Gulf Air and to Captain Waleed AlAlawi for this appointment, which demonstrates again that the national carrier is a recognised international force in the aviation industry across the globe. It is a great achievement and a great responsibility. I am certain that Captain Waleed AlAlawi’s extensive aviation experience and international background will be a true asset to the committee, and that this opportunity will enable Gulf Air to continue to grow ties with the IATA members to shape aviation industry decisions going forwards in these complex times.”

Captain AlAlawi commented: “We are delighted to represent the Kingdom of Bahrain and our national carrier through this important role that secures our input as a major international airline, and further advances our role as a key player in the aviation sector.”

