DUBAI: A flydubai spokesperson said that the severe weather conditions across the UAE today have resulted in significant disruption to the airline's operations at Dubai International (DXB). “As a result, many flydubai flights have been cancelled or experienced extensive delays. The severe weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the night and into tomorrow (17 April).”

All flydubai flights scheduled for departure from Dubai this evening (16 April) have been cancelled effective immediately until 10:00 (Dubai local time) on 17 April. During this period, passengers who do not have Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our schedule accordingly. This will allow us to restore operational continuity more efficiently and accommodate arriving flights from around the network where possible,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers who hold bookings that have been cancelled will be offered a full refund. “Our Customer Service teams are working extremely hard to mininise the disruption to our passengers’ travel schedule. The safety of our passengers and crew is always our priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused as a result of the adverse weather.”