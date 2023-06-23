Dubai-based carrier flydubai today celebrated its inaugural service to Olbia, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai.

This marks the start of the carrier’s three-times weekly service to Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport (OLB) as part of its seasonal operations, growing its network in Italy to five points including Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples and Pisa.

The inaugural flight landed at Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport (OLB) to a water cannon salute and warm welcome by airport officials led by Silvio Pippobello, the Chief Executive Officer of Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport.

CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said: "flydubai is committed to opening up underserved destinations and we are excited to offer our customers more options for travel during the summer with the launch of flights to Olbia in Sardinia."

"Since 2018, when we first started operations to the region, Italy has been a popular destination for customers from the UAE and GCC and we look forward to offering more options for travel as flydubai enters another record-breaking summer," he stated.

Pippobello said: "Thanks to flydubai's extensive network, today's inaugural launch significantly enhances the connectivity of the island for the benefit of the region and the local population, while also providing a crucial opportunity for our tourist destination to officially open up to the global market."

"Starting from today, in fact, Sardinia can be easily reached with just one stop from every corner of the planet," he stated.

"We thank the airline for believing in our destination, the region of Sardinia for the valuable support, the Sardinian airports that have collaborated in achieving this milestone, and all the stakeholders who are working to make this flight a success," he added.

On the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "With the launch of flights to our fifth destination in Italy, we look forward to offering more convenient and reliable options for passengers travelling between Dubai and Olbia.'

"Our flights will be operated by our Boeing 737 MAX aircraft where passengers can enjoy a comfortable travel experience, whether they choose to travel in Business Class or Economy Class," he stated.

"Olbia joins flydubai’s network of seasonal summer destinations which include Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini, Tivat and Trabzon," he added.

