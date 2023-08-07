Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced its new agreement with Smartwings, the Czech Republic-based airline, to wet lease four Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft between October 17, 2023 and April 16, 2024.

The Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) agreement with Smartwings will see four-leased aircraft support flydubai’s fleet of 79 Boeing 737 aircraft, enabling the carrier to add more capacity for its passengers and cater to demand for travel during busy travel periods.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to confirm this new wet lease agreement with Smartwings, this marks our third agreement with the carrier since 2019. Smartwings, an IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) certified company, is well-experienced in ACMI agreements. The leasing of four additional aircraft will enable us to maintain our operational efficiency, add capacity around our network and minimise any potential disruption to our passengers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.”

Flydubai currently operates a single-fleet type of Boeing 737 aircraft that includes 30 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 46 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and three Boeing 737 MAX 9.

“We are delighted to have signed our third ACMI wet lease agreement with flydubai. This cooperation, which we greatly value, will allow us to achieve a higher utilisation of our aircraft and provide our qualified employees with more opportunities during the winter season,” says Jiri Juran, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Smartwings.

The all-Economy Class aircraft will operate on select routes on the flydubai network including Chattogram, Colombo, Dhaka, Karachi and Muscat. ​

Flydubai passengers who are booked to travel on a flight operated by Smartwings will be notified prior to their travel date, a statement said.

