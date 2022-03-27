Muscat: Following the announcement of the resumption of international flights to India, a number of operators have revealed their flight schedules from Muscat to cities in India.

Low-cost airline Go First recently announced their flight plans from Muscat to Mumbai and Kannur. Effective 27 March, Go First will fly thrice a week to Kannur, while effective 3 April, the airline will fly four times a week to Mumbai.

Flights from Mumbai to Muscat will leave at 22:55 and arrive in Oman at 12:30am on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Similarly, flights from Muscat will depart the capital at 1:30 in the morning and arrive at 5:45 in Mumbai on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Similarly, flights to Kannur will leave Muscat at 11:50, arriving in India at 16:45 on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Planes will depart from Kannur at 8:30, arriving in Muscat in the morning at 10:50.

This schedule will then be expanded to daily flights to both cities, starting 23 April, 2022.

“We are extremely delighted to inform you that we have obtained regulatory approvals to restore our scheduled operations starting from 27 March, 2022 for our Muscat – Kannur route and from 4 April for our Muscat – Mumbai routes, respectively,” saida statement from Go First. “We have updated the reservations portals with new schedules and pricing for the season.”

Oman Air – the country’s national carrier – has also announced flights to eight cities in India. Bookings can now be made for Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

“Fly to Muscat with convenient connections to eight destinations in India” said the flag carrier. “Have you booked your ticket yet?”

