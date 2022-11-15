Premium private jet provider Flexjet is expanding its services further in the Middle East, with a launch of its newest Gulfstream G650 taking place in Dubai this month.

As one of the world’s leading providers of private jet travel, Flexjet was established in the US in the shared jet ownership market in 1995. Its EMEA operation is located in London’s Mayfair, alongside a Tactical Control Centre at Farnborough Airport, and an Operational Centre in Malta.

Following the success of its Gulfstream G650 programme in the US, Flexjet will now provide discerning travellers in the Middle East with the same in ultimate long-range private travel – the first time the iconic aircraft has become available in the region through a shared ownership programme. Already flying regularly in the Middle East for its Owners based in North America and Europe, Flexjet is now offering a dedicated shared ownership service to those based here.

Boasting a maximum range of nearly 11,500 km and an impressive top cruise speed of Mach 0.925, the Gulfstream G650 from Flexjet offers fast and seamless connections across the world, with its EMEA-based aircraft allowing non-stop flights of up to 14 hours - such as Dubai to New York or Abu Dhabi to London.

The Gulfstream G650 is complemented by Flexjet’s existing EMEA fleet of high-performance Praetor 600 super-midsize jets, which have a range of up to 7,441 km, allowing non-stop connections such as Dubai to Dublin.

“The Middle East is home to a melting pot of many different nationalities, diverse culture and residents hungry for travel. The United Arab Emirates in particular has become a magnet for increasing numbers of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families who want to travel on their own terms,” says Marine Eugène, European Managing Director.

“We understand the needs and desires of the UHNW traveller in this region and believe our combination of a modern, high-performance fleet and an exceptional service experience is very well-placed to appeal. We already fly regularly between the Middle East and Europe or the US and we are now delighted to invite private aviation users based here to fly with us. This is an important growth market for Flexjet and in the past year we have almost doubled our fleet to service the EMEA region, with more aircraft to be added next year. This will be complemented by additional infrastructure over the coming years,” adds Eugène.

The multi-zone spacious cabin in Flexjet’s Gulfstream G650 offers exceptional space and amenities for 12 to 15 passengers to relax, work, dine, sleep or entertain, including a private entertainment area with a 42-inch TV. Ultra-fast Ka-band Wi-Fi connectivity allows multiple device connections, video conferencing or HD entertainment streaming.

Featuring oval panoramic windows, the Gulfstream G650 also has one of the quietest cabins in private aviation, while 100 per cent of the cabin air is refreshed every two minutes. The exceptionally low cabin pressure (holding steady at a comfortable 3,290ft, even at a cruising altitude of 51,000 feet) means passengers arrive at their destination feeling rested, alert and less fatigued.

The new Gulfstream G650 joins a number of Flexjet’s super-midsize Embraer Praetor 600s in being registered in Malta and operated by its Maltese operation. With a second operator certificate and base at Farnborough Airport in the UK, this gives Flexjet broad operational flexibility across its key markets.

Within its Red Label service offering, each specific Flexjet aircraft is assigned a dedicated flight crew for a highly-personalised experience; and each features a custom LXi Cabin Collection interior décor balancing exceptional comfort and functionality with striking, high-specification design. Every unique design concept uses the finest materials from across the globe, such as silk-accent wool carpets, textured metal accents and fine, hand-stitched leather details.

This elevated experience continues beyond the cabin. Flexjet’s premium flyers receive private invitations and VIP access to prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, TEFAF and the St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup, and exclusive benefits through partnerships, including with some of the world’s finest hotels.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).