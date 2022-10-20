UAE's Etihad Airways will operate the first NetZero flight powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Book & Claim, delivering delegates to COP27 with zero net emissions.

Operated on Etihad’s Boeing 787 “Greenliner” the flight will leverage SAF Book & Claim systems in partnership with World Energy to overcome SAF logistical and infrastructure challenges, Etihad said in a statement.

The airline will operate its Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service, routed via COP27 venue Sharm-El-Sheik to demonstrate the only feasible path to net-zero commercial aviation using current technology.

Mariam Alqubaisi, Head of Sustainability & Business Excellence, Etihad Airways, said: “This initiative is about proving NetZero commercial aviation is possible, but equally facing up to the significant logistical challenges the industry faces to turn the possible into the routine."

While World Energy is a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, Neat SAF is a 100% sustainable fuel made entirely of renewable resources and contains no fossil-based feedstock.

The national airlines has made a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and halving its net emission levels by 2035.

The NetZero flight is seen as the next step after Etihad's EY20 Sustainable Flight operation from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi in October last year. The flight reduced emissions by 72% compared to the same flight in 2019.

“This isn’t about solving only Etihad’s emissions, but about supporting the entire industry to address the biggest challenge we face over the next three decades,” Alqubaisi added.

Etihad will buy (or book) SAF for the flight provided by fueling partner World Energy. However, the flight will use conventional Jet-A1 fuel, and the physical SAF that Etihad has purchased will be delivered into the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) fuel system and used on flights by other airlines out of that airport, the statement said.

Guests onboard the flight will not be charged any extra premium for their fare, it said.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Anoop Menon)