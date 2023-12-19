UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has signed a MoU with China Eastern Airlines to enhance commercial and operational ties.

The agreement aims at strengthening cooperation that will facilitate wider choices for travellers, higher quality services, and increased value, while contributing to sustainable aviation.

Building upon their existing partnership, the airlines plan to implement a broad collaboration including an expanded codeshare, reciprocal loyalty programmes, cargo transport, maintenance, repair and overhaul, ground handling, catering, lounge access, staff training, and several sustainability initiatives.

This comprehensive approach will improve efficiency while maintaining world-renowned hospitality, said a statement from Etihad Airways.

The MoU will facilitate China Eastern’s ambition to begin services to Abu Dhabi through its discussions with Abu Dhabi Airports, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, and other key stakeholders in the UAE capital.

A combination of Etihad and China Eastern services, which would coincide with the newly opened Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, will create a platform for China-UAE air traffic and establish a launchpad for connections between China, the Middle East, and Africa, it stated.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: “Our two airlines have operated an enduring partnership for over a decade. This MoU is an important milestone and a key to establishing a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation. I am highly encouraged by the momentum of our cooperation, and I look forward to seeing further success.

“It also marks a significant development of the direct links between Abu Dhabi and China and underscores the confidence of one of the most influential Chinese carriers in Etihad. The MoU paves the way for an agreement that will boost Abu Dhabi’s economic development, as well as supporting China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative.’”

Li Yangmin, President of China Eastern Airlines Group, said: “The MoU builds upon our existing co-operation. It makes possible an agreement that would allow us to collaborate in real and practical ways as part of the continually flourishing relationship between China and the UAE.

“The connection between China Eastern’s Shanghai hub and Etihad’s network through Abu Dhabi will significantly enhance our footprint in the Middle East and Africa. It supports our commitment to the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the ‘Aerial Silk Road,’ stimulating economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and partner countries.”

Hussain Al Hammadi, the UAE Ambassador to China said: “In a remarkable testament to strengthened collaboration, our partnership goes beyond operational enhancements, emphasizing the promotion of extensive people-to-people exchanges.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming Chinese tourists to UAE, inviting them to immerse themselves in our nation's unique culture. As we approach the forthcoming 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, we express our sincere hopes for an even deeper relationship across diplomacy, trade, culture, and various other spheres,” he added.

