Pine Labs’ Qwikcilver, a leading provider of end-to-end gift card and stored value solutions, has partnered with Etihad Airways to enable seamless issuance of refund and compensation vouchers through its Asset Manager solution.

This solution has been integrated with Etihad Airways’ online and offline systems, allowing for efficient, automated, and instant issuance of refund and compensation vouchers to customers. The integration will ensure that customers of Etihad Airways receive their vouchers in a timely manner, which will improve customer experience and customer retention. Qwikcilver has migrated the existing vouchers to this platform to ensure a seamless usage experience for all the customers of the airline irrespective of when they received the vouchers.

Commenting on the partnership, Tristan Thomas, Director Digital Commercial & Customer at Etihad Airways said, “Our partnership with Qwikcilver demonstrates Etihad Airways’ commitment to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring a seamless travel experience for our customers. We thank the Qwikcilver team for this timely deployment of their Asset Manager solution.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Etihad Airways, a renowned global airline, to help enhance their customer experience. Our asset manager solution enables efficient and automated issuance of refund and compensation vouchers. We are confident this will help to reduce operational costs and improve customer retention. We look forward to a successful partnership with Etihad Airways,” said B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs.

Asset Manager by Qwikcilver is a bespoke, modern solution and is completely SaaS-based. Offering a holistic, digital, real-time, multi-currency, multi-lingual, future-ready and versatile platform, it enables airlines to manage their various passenger-centric requirements.

Asset Manager is constantly evolving to incorporate unique passenger friendly concepts like, among others, the ‘wallet’ and ‘flight pass’ that aim to allow passengers to manage their travel bookings effortlessly. Through the integration with Amadeus channels, Asset Manager aims to allow airlines to benefit quickly from various features in a seamless manner.

