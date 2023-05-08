Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, is launching its seasonal services into the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on June 18 and is treating its guests with discounted fares.

Guests can benefit from this offer to enjoy the unique old city known for its historical centre, stunning architecture, colourful azulejos and fantastic food, with fares starting at AED2,995 ($815) in Economy class and AED14,995 in Business class.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “With the launch of our new seasonal service to Lisbon, we offer our guests discounted fares to visit one of the oldest nation-states in Europe, hear stories about the glories of the old empire and enjoy the delicious custard tarts, famous in Portugal.”

The airline will be connecting Abu Dhabi to Lisbon right in time for the summer holidays, with three weekly flights scheduled to be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, with the sale running until 17 May for travel between 18 June and 5 October.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Lisbon will be operated with Boeing 787 aircrafts, one of the most advanced fleet in the world, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests in First, Business and Economy classes, convenient flight timings and seamless connections to destinations across the airline’s growing global network of 67 destinations.

As well as introducing flights to Lisbon, Etihad Airways will be returning to Málaga on the Spanish Costa del Sol and the popular Greek island of Mykonos this summer.

Everyone flying on Etihad will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).