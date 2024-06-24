ABU DHABI - Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is expanding its freighter network with a new route to Madrid.

Starting 15th July 2024, Etihad Cargo will operate two weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights between Abu Dhabi and Madrid, adding over 200 tonnes of cargo capacity for Europe. The launch of a twice-weekly freighter will increase the total number of flights to Spain to 25 per week.

This new route complements Etihad Cargo's existing European freighter network, which includes six weekly flights to Amsterdam and three weekly flights to Frankfurt. With the addition of Madrid to the network, the total number of Etihad Cargo's freighter flights to Europe will increase to 11 per week.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Cargo at Etihad Cargo, commented, "Launching Madrid as Etihad Cargo's latest European freighter destination supports the growing demand for e-commerce flows between Asia and Europe. Madrid's role as a key fashion hub makes it an essential destination for the carrier's freighter network."